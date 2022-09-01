Day after protest, Jalandhar MC looks into sewage woes of Ward No.76

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 31

A day after ward number 76 residents held dharna outside of the Municipal Corporation office, MC officials sent their staff members to look into the matter. As per the information, some cleanliness work was also done at New Gautam Nagar. Notably, the residents have been protesting against the sewage overflow in their ward for the past three months.

Satwinder Singh, a resident, said today the work was started, although the speed was not up to the mark. “We are, however, now examining the situation,” he said.

The residents said that if the corporation would not continue work to resolve the problem, they will gherao the Mayor’s residence. On Tuesday, they had protested and raised slogans against officials of the MC for not acting on their complaints.

Another resident said it was getting difficult for the kids to go out because of sewage water. “We cannot even have a decent living these days because of the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities. Our kids are stuck at home. Also, it’s not possible for anyone to go anywhere. Malodorous smell emanates from the areas whole day,” he said.

The residents said today the work was started only at New Gautam Nagar, while rest of the areas like Gautam Nagar, Qila Mohalla, etc. were not touched at all.