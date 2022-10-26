 Day after, streets in Jalandhar strewn with waste : The Tribune India

Day after, streets in Jalandhar strewn with waste

Day after, streets in Jalandhar strewn with waste


Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 25

A day after Diwali, the city witnessed an increase in waste on streets and dumps too. As per the information, there is more than 50 per cent increase in waste generation.

It seems the city was bathing in garbage and waste, residents said. Everyday there is a waste generation of 450-500 tonnes in the city. The enormous waste can be seen lying here and there in the city because of some reason or another. Today, the garbage dumps were filled and even piles of garbage could be seen on roads too. Streets are strewn with garbage. It will now be a challenge for Municipal Corporation to ensure waste management. Crackers, sweet wrappers would be managed separately.

“Almost every second day, the waste doesn’t get lifted which creates problem. It is so embarrassing to live in such a city which is filled with garbage. Go to Chugitti Chowk and you will get to know, it is like garbage fare is going on there,” said businessman Rajinder Dutta from Surya Enclave. He added that crossing Chugitti Chowk was like a punishment for them.

Ashish Kumar, another resident, said: “Go to any place in the city, garbage is seen everywhere. Every nook and corner of the city welcomes you with waste lying around. Why can’t Municipal Corportation officials see this and why can’t they just remove the filth?” Kumar added that it was due to lackadaisical attitude of the Corporation that the residents had to bear the brunt.

Challenge for MC

  • Burnt firecrackers, sweet and gift wrappers and other waste materials could be seen on roads a day after Diwali.
  • With most dumps overflowing with waste, it will now be a challenge for the MC to ensure waste management

