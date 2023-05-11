Day of commotion, confrontation & car, motorbike chases

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 10

The state of law and order was a key issue raised by the Opposition against the AAP in the heavily contested Jalandhar bypoll, as the Jalandhar constituency went to poll today. There was unanimous uproar against the party for the glaring poll violations on the Jalandhar seat.

As of 12 pm, at least half a dozen constituencies had already witnessed a fight, a confrontation or the chasing away of an MLA by Opposition leaders. In an unprecedented scenario, Congress, Akali and BJP leaders posted enthusiastic social media posts against the ruling party — reading, “AAP MLA/worker/leader bhajaye”. (AAP MLAs — or workers or leaders - chased away).

Incidents were reported from over half a dozen booths — at Rupewali (Shahkot), Phillaur, Jalandhar Cantt, Dhann Mohalla, Bhargo Camp, Kotli Than Singh, Kotli Gajran, among other areas. Videos of Opposition leaders chasing cars, filming videos, gheraoing or simply catching the ‘outsiders’ have surfaced.

AAP’s Sushil Rinku after casting their vote. Photos: Malkiat SIngh

The first person to raise concern before 10 am was SAD leader Pawan Tinu. He shared a video alleging, “In keeping with the previous code violations, AAP is indulging in violations on (this) polling day too with workers from outside the constituency deputed at its booths. We have made complaints regarding this at corresponding thanas of village(s) Hazara, Haripur, Wadhiana, among others.”

Soon after, a video of Congress MLA Hardev Singh Ladi Sherowalia gheraoing a car with his supporters went viral. Sherowalia, in presence of police, said, “Catch him and take action. Beyaan darj karo (record his statement.)”

He further asked, “Ajj de din bahron aana ehna da banda si? (Was it justified for an outsider to come here today?)”

Shortly afterwards, Sarabjit Makkar, BJP leader from Jalandhar Cantt, alleged that he had “caught” a man disbursing money in the Jalandhar Cantt constituency. The leader, Daljeet Singh Bhola Grewal, MLA of Ludhiana (East), was also “chased away” on a motorbike.

The BJP’s JP Nagar booth leaders, including former district president Ramesh Sharma, also gheraoed AAP leader and Amritsar Improvement Trust Chairman Ashok Talwar — who later slipped away from the spot in a car.

MLAs in spotlight

Complaints were made against seven AAP MLAs for their presence in the booths of the constituency in violation of the election code of conduct. Those MLAs were — Dalbir Singh Tong of Baba Bakala, Madan Lal Bagga of Ludhiana (North), Daljeet Singh Bhola Grewal of Ludhiana (East), Jasbir Singh Sandhu of Amritsar (West), Amolak Singh of Jaitu, Gurpreet Gogi (Ludhiana West) and Ajay Gupta of Amritsar (Central).