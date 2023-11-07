Dayalpur villagers take up fight against anti-social elements, apprehend 7 thieves, intruders in 6 months

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, November 6

While theft and snatching incidents typically affect villages and belts where drugs are a major problem, a Jalandhar-based panchayat has taken it upon itself to solve the problem on its own. Residents of Dayalpur village at Kartarpur here i have taken it upon themselves to catch thieves who have been entering their village increasingly for the past several months.

On November 3, panchayat members apprehended two thieves, who stole a cylinder and a phone from the village. The villagers also seized the scooter they were riding and told them they would get the scooter back only when they return the cylinder and phone.

In the past five to six months, as many as seven thieves or intruders have been apprehended by the villagers. While three men were caught two months ago, two more were nabbed earlier.

On October 1 too, villagers reported an intrusion by some “outsiders” with weapons. However, an alarm was spread and the intruders fled before they could be caught.

The Sher-e-Punjab Sports Club in the village is also one of the initiatives taken to eradicate drugs. The club now acts as a nursery for kabaddi and volleyball players, besides bodybuilders.

Harjinder Singh, Sarpanch-cum-Lambardar of the village, said: “Due to active drug peddling in the Hamira-Subhanpur belt, the village has been severely affected. We have warded off countless intruders and apprehended many. Earlier, we used to inform the police but that did not solve the problem as thieves would often go scot-free. Unless steps are taken at the village level, thieves will continue to get emboldened. In the past five to six months, seven men have been apprehended.”

Harjinder said: “The two men apprehended recently are from a village in the Nadala area. They stole a cylinder from a man running a burger vend and a phone from a worker at a cold storage. They were identified from the CCTV footage. We seized their scooter and won’t release it until the stolen goods are returned. These elements have constantly been attempting to spread chaos in the village by carrying out illegal activities. We have been flooded with calls to release the scooter. Whenever the thieves are caught, there is always pressure to release their belongings. We wish there was as much pressure on the thieves not to steal.”

Inspector Ramandeep Singh, SHO, Kartarpur police station, said: “Any theft or snatching incident reported to us is acted upon immediately, if need be, by deploying force. Most recent cases of snatching or theft reported to us have been traced. If anyone complains to us, we respond with diligent action. As far as coming of intruders to villages is concerned, we have no such reports.”

Initiative to eradicate drugs

