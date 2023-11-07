 Dayalpur villagers take up fight against anti-social elements, apprehend 7 thieves, intruders in 6 months : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Dayalpur villagers take up fight against anti-social elements, apprehend 7 thieves, intruders in 6 months

Dayalpur villagers take up fight against anti-social elements, apprehend 7 thieves, intruders in 6 months

Dayalpur villagers take up fight against anti-social elements, apprehend 7 thieves, intruders in 6 months

Dayalpur sarpanch Harjinder Singh with other residents.



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, November 6

While theft and snatching incidents typically affect villages and belts where drugs are a major problem, a Jalandhar-based panchayat has taken it upon itself to solve the problem on its own. Residents of Dayalpur village at Kartarpur here i have taken it upon themselves to catch thieves who have been entering their village increasingly for the past several months.

On November 3, panchayat members apprehended two thieves, who stole a cylinder and a phone from the village. The villagers also seized the scooter they were riding and told them they would get the scooter back only when they return the cylinder and phone.

In the past five to six months, as many as seven thieves or intruders have been apprehended by the villagers. While three men were caught two months ago, two more were nabbed earlier.

On October 1 too, villagers reported an intrusion by some “outsiders” with weapons. However, an alarm was spread and the intruders fled before they could be caught.

The Sher-e-Punjab Sports Club in the village is also one of the initiatives taken to eradicate drugs. The club now acts as a nursery for kabaddi and volleyball players, besides bodybuilders.

Harjinder Singh, Sarpanch-cum-Lambardar of the village, said: “Due to active drug peddling in the Hamira-Subhanpur belt, the village has been severely affected. We have warded off countless intruders and apprehended many. Earlier, we used to inform the police but that did not solve the problem as thieves would often go scot-free. Unless steps are taken at the village level, thieves will continue to get emboldened. In the past five to six months, seven men have been apprehended.”

Harjinder said: “The two men apprehended recently are from a village in the Nadala area. They stole a cylinder from a man running a burger vend and a phone from a worker at a cold storage. They were identified from the CCTV footage. We seized their scooter and won’t release it until the stolen goods are returned. These elements have constantly been attempting to spread chaos in the village by carrying out illegal activities. We have been flooded with calls to release the scooter. Whenever the thieves are caught, there is always pressure to release their belongings. We wish there was as much pressure on the thieves not to steal.”

Inspector Ramandeep Singh, SHO, Kartarpur police station, said: “Any theft or snatching incident reported to us is acted upon immediately, if need be, by deploying force. Most recent cases of snatching or theft reported to us have been traced. If anyone complains to us, we respond with diligent action. As far as coming of intruders to villages is concerned, we have no such reports.”

Initiative to eradicate drugs

The Sher-e-Punjab Sports Club in the village is also one of the initiatives taken to eradicate drugs. The club now acts as a nursery for kabaddi and volleyball players, besides bodybuilders.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Actress Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake objectionable video goes viral

2
Punjab

Punjab govt versus governor: Governors must act even before matter reaches court, says Supreme Court

3
Punjab

ED arrests Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in bank fraud linked money laundering case

4
Punjab

Punjab cabinet okays Chief Minister’s Pilgrimage Scheme

5
India

Sacked driver of Karnataka government officer strangled, slit her throat; arrested

6
Punjab

5 die in road accident in Punjab's Moga

7
World Cup 2023

Angelo Mathews ‘timed out’: Netizens lash out at Shakib; describe it ‘poor sportsmanship’, ‘shameful move’

8
Delhi

Odd-even scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13-20 to combat air pollution

9
Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan hints Shubman GIll is dating 'other Sara' on 'Koffee With Karan'

10
World Cup 2023 sri lanka vs bangladesh

Angelo Mathews becomes first international cricketer to be timed out

Don't Miss

View All
Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Top News

Governors must act before states turn to court: Supreme Court on Punjab’s plea

Governors must act before states turn to court: Supreme Court on Punjab's plea

Says they aren’t elected authorities, advises soul-searching...

Mizoram, Chhattisgarh to kick off elections to five states today

Mizoram, Chhattisgarh to kick off elections to five states today

5-state elections: Raja Bhoj drives poll narrative in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar

5-state elections: Raja Bhoj drives poll narrative in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar

Odd-even car scheme to be back in Delhi a day after Diwali; air quality still ‘severe’

Odd-even car scheme to be back in Delhi a day after Diwali; air quality still 'severe'

Israel ‘splits’ Gaza into 2 as Palestinian toll tops 10K; UN calls for pause in strikes

Israel 'splits' Gaza into 2 as Palestinian toll tops 10K; UN calls for pause in strikes


Cities

View All

Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple ‘attacked’ by hooligans, 1 held

Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple Mahadeep Singh ‘attacked’ by hooligans, 1 held

Tarn Taran: Mianwind village youth dies of cardiac arrest in Canada

Portion of ceiling plaster comes off at Amritsar railway station

MP Dimpa reviews development works at DISHA meeting

SKM burns copies of FIR against news portal Newsclick

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

10 months on, Chandigarh’s rooftop solar plant project hangs fire

10 months on, Chandigarh’s rooftop solar plant project hangs fire

Shootout in Zirakpur, biker held with pistols

Waste processing plant set for launch, RWAs fume

To decongest Airport Road, another route from IT City to Kurali in works

4 booked for serving hookah at Panchkula club

Odd-even car scheme to be back in Delhi a day after Diwali; air quality still ‘severe’

Odd-even car scheme to be back in Delhi a day after Diwali; air quality still 'severe'

Chinese products flood Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace ahead of Diwali

Oz leader visits Bangla Sahib

AAP MLAs urge Kejri to continue as CM even if jailed

Over 1K challans issued for GRAP-IV violations

Festive rush, repair works lead to chaos on Jalandhar roads

Festive rush, repair works lead to chaos on Jalandhar roads

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra held by ED in Rs 41cr bank fraud case

Shun stubble burning to protect natural resources: Jalandhar DC to farmers

BJP SC Morcha seeks legal action against own party leader for gurdwara remarks

26-year-old woman found murdered in Garden City

26-year-old woman found murdered in Garden City

89 farm fire cases reported, AQI remains poor at 282

42-year-old man dies after being hit by truck

Ensure compliance of NGT directions, MC chief told

Foetus found in vacant plot

Over 3,000 students awarded degrees at TIET’s convocation

Over 3,000 students awarded degrees at TIET’s convocation

Alert over adulterated milk items in Punjab, 15% samples fail test

25% of paddy yet to be harvested in Punjab

Pbi University starts classes for civil services

Discussion on Sheikh Farid at Pbi varsity