Days after audio clip fiasco, AAP leader Rajiv Bhagat joins BJP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 24

Days after a controversial audio clip of Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural, in which he was purportedly hurling abuses at AAP leader Rajiv Bhagat, went viral, the latter quit AAP to join the BJP on Thursday. Following the release of the “abusive” telephonic conversation, Jalandhar West MLA, has come under widespread condemnation from several quarters and the Opposition.

Bhagat, a long time associate of Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural, joined AAP along with him ahead of 2022 elections

Sources within the Aam Admi Party said Bhagat was a hard working leader and held a considerable influence over the Bhagat community.

The audio clip that went viral nearly a week ago, Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural, could be heard hurling abuses at Bhgat and also threatening him of registering a false case against him. Notably, Rajiv Bhagat, a long time associate of Sheetal Angural, had joined AAP, along with Angural, ahead of the 2022 elections. A consultant by profession and a social worker, Bhagat came into politics 13 years ago.

After being threatened by Angural, he joined the BJP yesterday in the presence of BJP leaders — former MLA Mohinder Bhagat and Ashok Sareen Hicky. Bhagat said he had been apprehensive ever since the phone call, which had greatly disturbed him.