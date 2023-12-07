DBA elections: Filing of papers begins

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, December 6

As the elections for the District Bar Association (DBA) are scheduled to be held on December 15, filing of nomination papers began today.

Four candidates filed papers in Kapurthala. Returning officer advocate SS Malhi and assistant returning officers advocates Anuj Anand and Munish Luthra said advocate Rajbir Singh Bawa and sitting DBA president advocate Suresh Kalia filed nomination papers for the post of president, DBA, Kapurthala. Advocate Paramjit Kaur Kahlon filed papers for the post of vice-president and advocate Satinder Singh Khinda filed papers for the post of secretary.

A large number of supporters of all contesting candidates, including advocates JJS Arora, Rakesh Sharma, Sandeep Singh, Pawan Kalia, Chandershekar, Kuldeep Singh Bawa, Jugraj Singh Kahlon, Manjit Kaur, Navdeep Sethi, Pawan Gulati, Jagdish Attaria and Harpreet Singh, were present during the filing of papers.

Returning officer advocate SS Malhi said candidates could also file nomination papers on Thursday. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on December 8. Candidates could withdraw their papers on December 11. Voting would be held from 9 am to 4 pm on December 15 and the results would be declared the same day.

He said to facilitate the contesting candidates and their supporters, the District Bar Association has announced to declare December 6 and 7 as “No Work Day”.

