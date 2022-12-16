DC bats for RUB/ROBs at busy crossings in city

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 15

In order to tackle frequent snarl-ups on the busiest railway crossings in the city, the Deputy Commissioner, Jaspreet Singh, today asked railway authorities and the Public Works Department (PWD) to prepare a detailed project report for construction of railway under bridges (RUBs) and railway over bridges (ROBs) at crossings that witness persistent traffic jams.

Chairing a meeting with officials from railways, smart city mission, and the PWD department, the DC said railway crossings at Garha, Guru Nanak Pura and Bhogpur needed RUBs/ROBs to ease traffic movement. He asked the railway officials to conduct a feasibility survey to ascertain whether a RUB or ROB was suitable for these railway crossings. He also emphasised to take up some of the projects under smart city mission while directing the officials concerned to further share the project details with smart city management.

The DC also inquired about the status of widening of the PAP flyover that would grant a major relief to people passing through the busiest traffic junction of the city. He asked the officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to complete the project soon.