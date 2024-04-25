DC conducts surprise check at government offices in Phillaur

Our Correspondent

Phillaur, April 24

Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal today conducted a surprise inspection of government offices in the Phillaur sub-division. He visited the SDM office and Tehsil complex and took stock of working at these offices.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited the Sewa Kendra and inspected the services being offered to people. He also took feedback from visitors. Likewise, he visited the election cell and directed officials to perform their duty with dedication to ensure proper disposal of election-related work.

The DC asked all officials to ensure that people do not face any difficulty in getting their routine administrative work done.

Dr Aggarwal said the inspection was a supportive supervision of the functioning of various departments and was not aimed at fault-finding but at removing shortcomings in government offices. The DC directed officials to maintain registers in a proper manner.

The DC checked the records and called for avoiding pendency. SDM Amanpal Singh was also present on the occasion.