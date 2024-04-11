DC directs officials to ensure smooth conduct of elections

Our Correspondent

Kapurthala, April 10

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Amit Kumar Panchal reviewed poll preparedness in the Bholath Assembly constituency and directed officials to ensure smooth conduct of polls.

Accompanied by SSP Vatsala Gupta and other officials, Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal visited Guru Nanak Prem Karamsar College, Nadala, to oversee poll preparations and arrangements.

He said elaborate arrangements had been put in place at 791 polling stations across the district.

He pointed out that adequate arrangements should be made at polling stations to facilitate voters, especially senior citizens and PWDs. He also enquired about EVM storage, rehearsal for polling parties and other arrangements.

Officials also apprised the District Election Officer of the preparations at all 175 polling stations in the Assembly segment. The SSP also took stock of security arrangements and mentioned that adequate number of police and paramilitary forces would be deployed so that elections could be carried out smoothly.

She said the district police had already launched a special campaign against anti-social elements, proclaimed offenders and troublemakers. Special police nakas had been laid to check suspected activities to maintain law & order situation.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said they had already reviewed the arrangements at Sultanpur Lodhi. The administration was fully geared up for the elections, said Panchal, adding that political parties should also comply with the instructions of the Election Commissioner as well as follow the model code of conduct. He said requisite permissions should also be taken before each and every political activity.

