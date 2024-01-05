DC: Educate children on dangers of Chinese string

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 4

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal, while instructing the officers, said they should take strict action against those selling, buying and storing Chinese kite string in the district and take necessary steps to prevent accidents due to it. She was addressing the meeting of district officials regarding stopping the sale of China dor in the District Administrative Complex on Wednesday. On the occasion, Commissioner Municipal Corporation Jyoti Bala Mattu, SP (Headquarters) Manjeet Kaur and Divya P were also present with her.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the District Education Officer that through the school heads, they should make the school students aware about not using Chinese kite string. Appealing to the residents of the district, she said that if any shopkeeper in the district sells China dor, then they can give information about it on helpline number 112, their name and address will be kept secret. She said that necessary steps were being taken to stop this sale by running a campaign against it in the entire district. Issuing instructions to the SDMs and EOs of municipal councils and nagar panchayats, she asked them to do checking and instructed that strict action be taken against those selling and buying Chinese kite string. She instructed the executive officers of the municipal council and nagar panchayats to make people aware about not using Chinese kite string through NGOs in their area.

Komal Mittal said that it has been seen that children use Chinese kite string made of synthetic and plastic to fly kites, due to which there are incidents of throat and ear cuts and many times two wheeler riders fell prey to this kite string. She said that apart from this, birds also get trapped in China dor and become victims of suffocation or death. The environment is also polluted by the foul smell caused by dead birds hanging on trees. Appealing to the residents of the district, she said that they should not use China dor and also make their children aware about it.

