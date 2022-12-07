DC forms 3-member panel

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 6

In order to implement Solid Waste Management as per the rules notified by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh today formed a three-member committee. It would inspect different sites and submit a detailed report in this regard fortnightly.

The administration has already launched a drive to check the solid waste management. Seven challans have already been issued so far during the drive. The Deputy Commissioner urged stakeholders to ensure proper implementation of solid waste as the campaign would be accelerated in the coming days.

As per the orders issued by the Deputy Commissioner, the committee includes MC’s Assistant Health Officer (Sanitation), Chief Sanitary Inspector and Sub-Divisional Officer of the Punjab Pollution Control Board’s local Regional Office-1. The DC said the committee would monitor bulk waste generator facilities vis-à-vis conduct periodic inspections at such premises to ensure that the Solid Waste Management Rules-2016 should be complied in letter and in spirit.