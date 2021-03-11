DC hoists Tricolour in Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala , August 16

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Monday hoisted the national flag at Guru Nanak Dev Stadium to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence Day at a district-level function. Addressing the people on the occasion, he talked about the welfare and development steps taken by the government. The DC said the work on Smart City projects was in full swing, besides four-laning of roads leading to Sultanpur Lodhi .

He also said to develop the Kanjli Bein, it was decided to organise the Baisakhi mela annually so that it may be developed as a tourist destination. Earlier, the DC along with SSP Navneet Singh took the salute from march past led by DSP Maninder Pal Singh.

Besides, a total of seven contingents of the NCC, Punjab Police and Sainik School took part in the march past. Also, school students presented cultural activities.