DC holds District Mineral Foundation meeting

Our Correspondent

Nawanshahr, April 28

Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa, while chairing a meeting of the District Mineral Foundation today, ordered the Executive Engineer-cum-District Mining Officer to install CCTV cameras for ensuring transparency at public sand mines in the district.

As per the instructions of the Punjab Government, the installation of these cameras must be done by next week to thwart any kind of malpractice.

District Mining Officer Happy Kumar said as many as eight public sand mines, including Begowal, Talwandi Sibu Khoja, Burj Tehil Das, Ratnana, Saidpur, Phul Makori and Auliapur, were functional in the district. Besides, three commercial sand mines will be operated soon. He said that sand is being provided at a rate of Rs 5.5 at public sand mines, in which the loading will be done by the owner of the trolley.

The Deputy Commissioner told the mining officials that illegal mining would not be allowed in the district at any cost, and wherever there is a report of illegal mining, immediate action should be taken as per the law.

He called for the cleaning of the drains and completion of the work on flood prevention.

ADC (G) Rajeev Verma, SDM (Balachaur) Vikramjit Panthey, Naib Tehsildar Aur Swapandeep Kaur, SDO (Mining) Gurjit Singh, SDO (Drainage, Nawanshahr) Manjot Singh and other officials were present in the meeting.