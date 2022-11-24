Jalandhar DC inaugurates 7th Spark Mela

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 23

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jaspreet Singh today inagurated the seventh Spark Mela at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium. Hundreds of students from across the district participated in the event for getting career related guidance from experts.

Students perform dance

The DC said education was the key for overall development of a person. He said besides ensuring comprehensive development of a person education open new vistas for the individual in varied fields. He said the state government led by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was committed to imparting quality education to students for which concerted efforts were being made. The DC congratulated the entire team of district administration for organising the mega event to give career related guidance to students in the district.

Border Security Force jawans showcase weapons to schoolchildren at the 7th Spark Mela organised at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in Jalandhar on Wednesday. photos: Malkiat Singh

Mini marathon held

Led by Jalandhar SDM Balbir Raj and Nakodar SDM Randeep Singh Heer, hundreds of students today pledged to make Jalandhar drug free district by participating in a mini marathon. The marathon gave a healthy start to the spark career guidance mela being held here on November 23 and 24.

Both SDMs flagged off the mini marathon from Guru Gobind Singh Stadium.