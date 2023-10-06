DC inspects Aam Aadmi Clinics, OOAT centre

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 5

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal inspected several Aam Aadmi Clinics and took stock of their functioning here this morning. He visited Aam Aadmi Clinics in Lamba Pind, Bus Stand, Reru village and Gandhi Camp.

Sarangal sought details from the staff present in the clinic about the footfall of patients, online registration, medical check-up, lab tests and stock of medicines. He also interacted with people who visited the clinics for check-up and sought suggestions from them to further improve the functioning of the clinics.

He also gave directions to the staff to ensure lab test reports to patients within 24 hours. He said the aim of Aam Aadmi Clinics was to provide hassle-free, quality treatment and free test facilities to the common man on their doorsteps.

Sarangal said a total of 55 such clinics in the district witnessed 4,16,749 OPD patients and 99,194 lab tests till October 4. These clinics were providing free treatment, medicines and tests to the residents on their doorsteps.

The Deputy Commissioner also checked the Government Drug Rehabilitation Centre and Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) centre in Shekhe. He asked the employees about the procedure and functioning of the centre.

He said the centre had a full-fledged round-the-clock 20-bed facility and a staff strength of a medical officer, counsellor, ward boys, nursing staff among others to help drug dependents overcome the problem.

He said the rehab centre had the facilities of gym, music and indoor and outdoor games for youths. He also interacted with drug dependents and encouraged them to shun the drugs to lead a healthy life.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the functioning of the centres and asked the authorities about the needs to further strengthen the services. He said the Punjab Government was committed to wiping out drug menace from the state and a war had already been waged. Civil Surgeon Dr Raman Kumar, acting DMC Dr Gurmeet Lal among others were also present.

