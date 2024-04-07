 DC instructs officials to speed up de-addiction rehabilitation efforts : The Tribune India

DC Himanshu Aggarwal takes a meeting regarding rehab centres in Jalandhar on Saturday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 6

Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal on Friday asked the members of the governing body of the District De-addiction and Rehabilitation Society and the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) mechanism, Jalandhar, to increase awareness activities about the ill-effects of drugs, besides rehabilitation efforts.

Chairing a meeting of the governing body of the District De-addiction and Rehabilitation Society, Jalandhar, and NCORD mechanism, Dr Aggarwal said to spread awareness, especially in educational institutions, about bad effects of drugs must be the prime focus of society so that energy of youth could be channelised in the right way.”

Besides, the DEO, School Education, District Sports Officers, technical education, and Red Cross departments have been asked to personally monitor the awareness campaigns across the district. The DC also asked them to provide skill development and employment opportunities to the drug victims so that they could be brought in the mainstream to make them partner in the development of society.

He said the common man must be an active participant of the campaign against drugs as they may play a significant role in war against drugs. He said department officials/ opinion makers/religious bodies would have to work in unison to make awareness efforts more effective.

The DC also reviewed the functioning of de-addiction centres in Jalandhar/Noormahal and Sheikhe village, besides staff position, expenditure of funds and activities of an NGO, SUN Foundation, at Sheikhe village. He also reviewed the availability of medicines at 28 OATT clinics across the district.

Dr Aggarwal asked the departments concerned, including health, agriculture and police, to submit the action taken report against the drugs, rehabilitation, etc, in the next 10 days. He said no un-authorised drug de-addiction centre would be allowed to be operated in the district and culprits would face strict action.

He asked the police department officials to identify the hot spots of drugs so that awareness campaign must be launched in the affected areas. Prominent among those present in the meeting included Additional Commissioner, MC (Jalandhar), Amarjit Bains, SDMs Balbir Raj and Dr Jai Inder Singh and officials from various departments.

