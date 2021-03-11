DC orders FIRs against 99 colonisers

Accused of developing illegal colonies in district in last two years | Report from the Commissionerate and Rural police sought by DC

The JDA had written to the police about mushrooming of illegal colonies falling within their jurisdiction.

Jalandhar, May 29

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori today asked the police to register FIRs against 99 colonisers under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA) for developing illegal colonies in the district in the last two years. Of these, 12 colonies fall within the jurisdiction of the Commissionerate police while remaining 87 in areas under SSP (Rural).

These colonies not only caused huge loss to the state exchequer, but also defrauded people as residents of these colonies suffer problems due to the lack of basic infrastructure such as electricity, road, drinking water, sewerage system besides others. — Ghanshyam Thori, Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner

The Deputy Commissioner, who is also holding the additional charge of Chief Administrator of the Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA), has sent a compiled list of unauthorised colonies that came up during the last two years along with letters sent by the JDA to lodge FIRs against the owners of these colonies.

The JDA had written to both the Commissionerate and Rural police about the mushrooming of illegal colonies falling within its jurisdiction; now both the authorities were asked to inform as to what action has been taken on the reported illegal colonies, said the Deputy Commissioner.

The DC said the Commissionerate and Rural police have been directed to ensure registration of FIRs against the colonisers mentioned in the comprehensive list, if not lodged so far and intimate the district administration of the action taken by the police.

He further mentioned that the applications of the colonies mentioned in the list were dismissed by the JDA on account of not depositing requisite fee and documentation under the regularisation policy, following which the police department was asked to take legal action as per the provisions of the PAPRA.

Thori reiterated that administration would leave no stone unturned to rein in the practice of unauthorised colonisation in the district as a drive against such activities has already been launched by the authorities concerned with an illegal colony that was recently razed down in Dhadda village.

He said these colonies not only caused huge loss to the state exchequer but also inflicted fraud on the people as residents of these colonies suffer problems due to the lack of basic infrastructure like electricity, road, drinking water, sewerage system besides others.

He said colonisers concerned can contact Estate Officer Chander Sekhier on his mobile number 8196040008 for any query with respect to regularisation of their colonies.

