DC orders officials to speed up lifting of wheat in mandis

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 25

While checking Mahilpur Dana Mandi and Markfed warehouse, Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal directed the officials concerned and procurement agencies to speed up the purchasing and lifting of wheat reaching the mandis of the district.

She said so far 35,237 metric tonnes of wheat had arrived in the mandis of the district and 35,154 metric tonnes of wheat has been purchased.

The DC said till yesterday 12,987 metric tonnes have been purchased by Pungrain, 4,897 by Markfed, 7,206 by Pansup, 6,323 by Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, 2,921 by FCI and by traders, 820 metric tonnes of wheat had been purchased. She said till now Rs 51.80 crore had been paid to the farmers for the wheat purchased.

The DC said the lifting work in the mandis was also going on at a fast pace and the officials have been instructed to do the lifting along with the wheat. She said there will be no shortage in the district regarding smooth procurement of wheat and every grain of wheat will be purchased from the mandis by the district administration.

She said necessary instructions have been given to all officials concerned to meet the daily target of lifting and it is being monitored daily. Appealing to the farmers,

She said they should bring the crops to the markets after completely drying them and the crops should not be harvested with combines from 7 pm to 10 am.

She appealed to the farmers to save the environment from getting polluted by not burning wheat residue and straw.

