Jalandhar DC orders recovery in stamp duty fraud

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 21

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Thursday ordered stamp duty recovery in the sale deed of a commercial building situated at Civil Lines Jalandhar after MLA Raman Arora exposed the stamp duty evasion during a meeting with the DC. Taking a prompt action on the inputs received from the MLA, the DC asked Sub Registrar-I Maninder Singh Sidhu to initiate action as per law following which the Sub Registrar has referred the matter to the court of ADC (G) under Section 47A of Indian Stamp Act.

MLA Raman Arora said the sale deed of a commercial property (Old Friends’ Theatre Complex) was executed on January 19, 2022. He further added that the sale deed got executed showing a commercial property measuring 44 marlas as residential one which caused revenue loss to the state exchequer as the commercial or residential collector rates are different here. The MLA said as per commercial collector rates, the document was to be registered at the rate of Rs 7.5 lakh per marla where as it was registered on residential rates i.e. Rs 5 lakh per marla leading to a stamp duty deficiency nearly Rs 8 lakh.