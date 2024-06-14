DC orders registration of FIRs against people indulging in illegal mining in district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 13

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Himanshu Aggarwal today directed officials of the mining and the police departments to take strict action against illegal miners in the district.

Emphasising on the zero-tolerance policy, the DC highlighted the urgent need to curb the illegal activity.

Dr Aggarwal said under Section 21 of the Punjab Mining and Mineral Act, 2013, a total of 19 FIRs had been registered this year against individuals involved in illegal mining. He said, “This Act provides for imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh, or both. Besides, a total penalty of Rs 20.05 lakh has already been recovered from violators.”

The DC also sought detailed status reports from relevant departments on pending cases against illegal miners to develop a multi-faceted strategy for stringent enforcement of the Act.

He stressed on the importance of accelerating the recovery of pending penalties imposed on illegal miners. He said officials concerned would be held responsible in case illegal mining activities were detected in the district.

He instructed officials to expedite the auction of seized vehicles in accordance with the policy guidelines at the earliest. “This measure aims to deter illegal activities by ensuring that confiscated assets are promptly and transparently disposed of as per rules,” the DC added.

Officials present at the meeting included Amanpal Singh, SDM, Phillaur, Rishab Bansal, SDM, Shahkot, Dr Jai Inder Singh, SDM-1, Balbir Raj Singh, SDM-2, and other representatives from the police and the mining departments.

Dr Aggarwal’s directive marks a significant step towards eradicating illegal mining in Jalandhar and reinforcing dedication to uphold environmental standards. This proactive approach aims to ensure sustainable development and protection of natural resources, benefiting the community at large.

