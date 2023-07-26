DC orders vigil on dhussi bundh

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 25

Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, Captain Karnail Singh has directed officials of the drainage department to ensure 24-hour patrolling on the dhussi bandh in Bhulath and Sultanpur Lodhi sub-divisions on the banks of Beas river so that immediate action can be taken for protection from floods.

During his visit to the dhussi bandh near Baupur village, the DC assured the people that the bundh was safe and asked people not to believe in rumours. The drainage department has ensured the deployment of JCBs, boats and tractor-trolleys at sensitive places so that they can be used if required. Hailing the efforts made by villagers and MGNREGA workers, the DC said that 10,000 sand bags have been used to strengthen the dhussi bundh in different villages of Sultanpur Lodhi, namely, Sarupwal, Bharoana, Yusufpur Darewal, Ahluwal, Sherpur Dogra, Pasan Kadim and Dera Hari Singh complex. Besides, 15,000 more sand bags have been kept in reserve for use in case of need.

