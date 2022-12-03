DC pays surprise visit to Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, DECEMBER 2

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh on Friday morning made a surprise visit at the local Civil Hospital and also interacted with doctors, staff and patients to seek suggestions for improvement.

During his one and a half hour visit, the Deputy Commissioner, accompanied by the Civil Surgeon, Medical Superintendent and other doctors, inspected and emergency ward, 24X7 diagnostic centre, blood bank, burn ward unit, trauma center, testing laboratory, mother and child centre. The DC also directed the officials to immediately complete building and road repair works on the hospital premises. He also took stock of the proposed critical care centre to be constructed on the premises. The medical superintendent apprised that the 470 bed hospital had all the major facilities including dialysis, trauma ward, 24X7 gynae OT.

While visiting the trauma centre, Jaspreet Singh asked the officials to complete the pending works. He also directed the officials of the Punjab Health System Corporation to repair the entry passage of the hospital as soon as possible. The DC also went to physiotherapy centre and gave directions to extend the benefit of the facility to maximum people. Taking a round of the thalassaemia ward, he interacted with the doctors and staff at the blood bank. He also informed the Jan Aushadi would also be restarted shortly to facilitate general public by providing generic medicines.

Civil Surgeon Dr Raman Sharma, Medical Superintendent Dr Rajiv Sharma, Senior Medical Officers Dr Surjit Singh and Dr Gurmit Singh were also present.