DC plays good Samaritan, donates B negative blood to elderly patient

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 28

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal today played a good Samaritan by donating rare B negative blood to an 85-year-old patient at a private hospital here.

Since there are about 2 per cent people with this rare blood group, Sarangal responded to the call and went to Ghai Hospital here to donate blood.

The patient, Chandan Negi, was admitted to the emergency. He required blood due to internal bleeding. Since DC Sarangal donated blood to a patient earlier too, he was listed as a donor in this rare blood group list.

“After getting a call from the hospital, I reached there to help the patient,” he said. “I told health officials to tie up with the Army authorities through the Military Hospital or the PAP authorities for keeping a ready reckoner of donors with rare blood groups in times of emergency,” he said.