DC raises issue of pending work on Adampur flyover with Chief Secy

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 13

Ahead of the Parliamentary bypolls in Jalandhar, the district administration has pressed for a quick solution for the pending flyover work in Adampur, which has been adding to the commuters’ woes.

While it used to take less than 40 minutes for anyone to reach Hoshiarpur from Jalandhar, the time of commute has risen by over 20 minutes. Perturbed over the problems being faced by the commuters due to the suspension of work on the Adampur flyover, Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh on Monday discussed the current status of the project with Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua, who said the maintenance work would be started shortly, which could come as a big relief for the commuters.

During the meeting, the DC said a sum of Rs 3.72 crore is required for the maintenance of the roadsides. He pointed out that the completion of the stretch would help make the roads on both the sides facilitate a high volume of vehicular activity. This road connects a bridge in Doaba, a major part of Malwa and Himachal Pradesh through Hoshiapur and the repair or construction of the road is required urgently.

The DC said the pending land acquisition and other proceedings would be done within the next two days to initiate the maintenance work. The Chief Secretary directed the authorities concerned to get the work on the Jalandhar-Hoshiapur Road done on priority so that the commuters, including the devotees for shrines in Himachal Pradesh, could made their journey in a smooth and hassle-free manner.

Noting that 13.8 km of the project comes under the Jalandhar district, the DC said the repair was urgently required in view of the deteriorating condition of the road stretches.