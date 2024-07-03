DC releases brochure on Khatkar Kalan museum

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, July 2

Nawanshahr Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa unveiled a pictorial brochure that captures the historical and cultural essence of the Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh Museum and the ancestral house of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan.

The brochure was crafted by Punjab’s renowned author, nature-artist and heritage promoter, Harpreet Sandhu, in collaboration with the district administration . It features photographs by Harpreet Sandhu, Asmita Parmar and Gangveer Rathore, presenting a rich visual narrative of the museum’s exhibits and the historical significance of Khatkar Kalan. The brochure not only serves as a visual delight, but it is also an educational tool for both residents and tourists, offering deep insights into the heritage of Punjab and the valour of its freedom fighters.

During the release, Randhawa lauded the efforts of Sandhu, Assistant Commissioner Gurleen Kaur and Parmar in bringing this project to fruition. He emphasised the brochure’s role in inviting people to embark on a visual journey that would encapsulate the spirit and legacy of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and the rich history of Khatkar Kalan. He said that this visually appealing brochure will not only provide general information about the museum but will also help promote the museum amongst the citizens of the state. He further stated that museums played an important role in enlightening us about historic facts, cultural and social events. These museum, he said, took people back in time to the quaint charm of their heritage. Museums help create awareness about our rich legacy and help us stay connected to our roots.

“This pictorial brochure will be a valuable asset, available at local tourism centres, government offices and online platforms,” said Randhawa. “It invites everyone to explore and appreciate the history and heritage of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.” He further said that the district administration would write to the Tourism Department, urging them to facilitate media access to the museum to ensure its history could be widely recognised and celebrated. He also encouraged people to visit the museum to deepen their understanding of the district’s rich history and culture.

