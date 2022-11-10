DC reviews animal welfare schemes in district

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, November 9

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal today reviewed the implementation of schemes of the Punjab Government for the welfare of animals. Vaccination programmes were under great focus during the meeting of the Animal Husbandry Department.

Sarangal asked the officials to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of livestock against Hemorrhagic Septicemia (HS) and other diseases.

The officials have been directed to organise special camps at the village level to make the public aware about the diseases that animals suffer from. The DC stressed that veterinary officers and their teams must visit the rural areas for vaccination in the district.

Deputy Commissioner also stated that a joint meeting of the District Animal Welfare Society and the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals would be held to implement schemes for the welfare of animals.

HS Bedi, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Department, said, “As many as 1.4 lakh injections of Gal Ghotu have already been administered. Soon, the entire district will be covered.”

On this occasion, Kapurthala SDM Lal Vishwas Bains and Assistant Commissioner Upinderjit Kaur Brar were also present.