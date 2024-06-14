DC reviews progress of development projects

Jalandhar, June 13
Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal reviewed the progress of rural development projects in the district today, emphasising timely completion of ongoing works.
He directed officials to ensure that all projects are finished within the stipulated time frame. He also urged departments to effectively utilise MGNREGA funds for various village projects.
The review covered a range of initiatives, including the construction of playgrounds, ponds, and works by the drainage, horticulture, forest departments, and the Rural Development Fund (RDF).
Dr Aggarwal stressed the importance of working in a result-oriented manner to achieve the desired outcomes. He highlighted the need for coordinated efforts among different departments to enhance rural infrastructure and improve living standards in villages.
In another meeting, the DC also reviewed plantation drive in the district ahead of the monsoon season. He asserted that it is high time to plant the maximum possible saplings so that they get properly nurtured during rains.
