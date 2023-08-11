Jalandhar DC Vishesh Sarangal calls for speedy justice in case of atrocities on SCs

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 10

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Thursday ordered the Police Department and the District Attorney Office to ensure speedy justice in case of atrocities on SCs by completing investigation under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

In a meeting held at the District Administrative Complex today, the DC said the district-level committee had received 32 cases from the Commissionerate Police, Jalandhar Rural Police and District Attorney Office for compensation.

Sarangal asked the District Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Officer to ensure distribution of compensation to the affected people in all approved cases under the provisions of the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

The DC advocated effective implementation of the SC/ST Atrocities Act for safeguarding the interests of the SC/ST community in the district. He said any applicant who registers a complaint under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was eligible for compensation after filing an FIR under various sections.

In the meeting, cases registered by the police and being fought by the District Attorney were also discussed. It was decided to put in more efforts to get these cases resolved on a priority.