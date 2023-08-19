DC Sarangal convenes meeting to review collector rates in district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 18

To enhance the revenue of Punjab government, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal has said that the district administration would soon implement new collector rates keeping in view the larger public interest.

All Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), sub-registrars and officials of various departments have been asked to submit their proposals to revise collector rates for 2023-24 in the district by August 23.

Presiding over a meeting with the SDMs, officials from the revenue department, Town Planning wing, Improvement Trust, Jalandhar Development Authority, Municipal Corporation and industries department, the Deputy Commissioner said that review in collector rates was pending and any such decision had to be taken after a proper brainstorming as per the current market situation.

During the discussions, the DC also suggested that the officials take proper feedback from all stakeholders at the grassroots level and submit their final report so that the new rates could be justified as per the area. He said that the collector or circle rate was the minimum price at which a property is registered with the revenue department. To enhance the income of the state government through collector rates, the anomalies in earlier rates were also discussed and will be removed, he said.

Sarangal said that the basic rule for the review of the collector rate was to accord top priority to the interests of the general public.