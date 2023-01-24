DC Sarangal suspends 593 arms licences in K'thala dist

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 23

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate Vishesh Sarangal has issued an order to suspend 593 arms licences in Kapurthala district. These arms licence holders did not apply for the renewal of their arms licence on time.

Renew within 30 days or face cancellation Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate Vishesh Sarangal said all 593 arms licences had been suspended and 30 days’ time had been given to apply for the renewal of these licenses. He clarified that if these firearms licence holders did not apply for renewal within the given time period, their licences would be cancelled.

He also ordered that until these licences are renewed, arms should be deposited with the police. Instructions have also been issued to the concerned SHOs in this regard.

He said on the basis of a report given by the District Technical Coordinator about the expired arms licences, 593 such licenses have been identified that were not applied for renewal.

The Deputy Commissioner said of the 593 arms licences, 15 were related to the Begowal police station, 34 of Bholath, 69 of Kapurthala City, 44 of Phagwara City, 43 of Dhilwan, 12 of Fattudhinga, 41 of Kabirpur, 43 of Kapurthala Kotwali, 16 of Rawalpindi, 59 of Kapurthala Sadar, 23 of Phagwara Sadar, nine of Satnampura, 30 of Subhanpur, 119 of Sultanpur Lodhi and 36 of Talwandi Chowdhury police station.