 DC, SDM pad up to promote sports in state : The Tribune India

DC Vishesh Sarangal plays cricket during the match.

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, September 17

In an initiative to encourage sports activities during the ongoing ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’ Deputy Commissioner Kapurthala Vishesh Sarangal on Saturday donned a cricketer’s attire and played a full match with his office staff in the grounds of Nawab Jassa Singh Ahluwalia College here.

In the event organised with the support of District Cricket Association, DC Sarangal was the captain of his DC XI team while Kapurthala SDM Lal Bishwas Bains took the stride of SDM XI team. Though initially the DC XI team seemed to be slow but it took a lead and finally won by 44 runs.

In the match of 15-15 overs, DC XI scored 124 runs in 14.5 overs, in which its player Jassi contributed 35 runs, followed by 23 runs of Sajan. DC Sarangal while leading his team to victory also demonstrated his sports ability in both batting and bowling. His team set a target of 125 runs.

For SDM XI, Sunil Kumar bagged five wickets by giving only 11 runs and Karan Kanda took four wickets for 35 runs. SDM XI got a bad start as bowlers of the DC XI did not allow the batsmen to score easy runs giving accurate line and length in bowling. SDM XI lost their wickets at regular intervals which brought the team under pressure. Only Sandeep contributed 36 runs from SDM XI as the whole team outplayed for only 80 runs.

The DC congratulated the players of both the teams and said that the district administration was all set to encourage the sports activities in the district. SDM Jalandhar Dr Jai Inder Singh was also a part of the event. On this occasion, District Cricket Association president Krishan Lal, officials, advocates and employees were also present.

Sarangal said, “The idea was not just to inculcate the spirit of sportsmanship but also tell everyone that I am accessible to all. We intend to hold similar sports events in future too.”

