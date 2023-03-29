DC serves show-cause notice on XEN

Tribune News Service

Khatkar Kalan, March 28

Deputy Commissioner, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa has served a show-cause notice on an Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department for the inordinate delay in installing the portraits of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and his family members at an Aam Aadmi Clinic in Khatkar Kalan.

During his visit to the clinic to check the installation of the portrait of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Mata Vidyavati and his uncle Ajit Singh at the Aam Aadmi Clinic today, DC Randhawa said the earlier portraits were removed from the clinic in the wake of repair and renovation work being executed by the Public Works Department. As the repair and renovation work is still in progress and the building has to be handed over to the Health Department by April 5, so the re-installation of the portraits got delayed.

Terming Bhagat Singh a true patriot and legend of the 20th century, DC Randhawa ruled out the allegations regarding disrespect being shown to the great martyr. He said the district administration has great respect for the legendary freedom fighter who laid down his life to free the country from the yoke of British imperialism.

“The photographs removed from the dispensary before the beginning of repair and renovation work were found to have faded and the execution agency was asked to re-install the new ones,” he added.

Terming the incident as most unfortunate in which some protestors had defaced the main board of the Aam Aaadmi Clinic, Khatkar Kalan, the previous day, he said the law would take its own course in dealing with the offenders.

He said the Banga Sadar police has booked three persons by name and five or seven unidentified persons for defacing government property and violating the orders of the District Magistrate.