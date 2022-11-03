DC, SSP urge youngsters to join fight against corruption

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 2

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh and SSP (Vigilance) Rajeshwar Singh Sidhu on Wednesday called upon the youth to play a constructive role in stemming the rot of corruption from the country.

Addressing a gathering during a district-level seminar organised under the Vigilance Awareness Week at Red Cross Bhawan, the Deputy Commissioner said, “The youth bear a huge responsibility for creating a transparent system in society. It is our collective responsibility to join hands with the state government to curb corruption.”

He added, “It is high time all of us make a commitment to refrain from bribery.”

Rajeshwar Singh Sidhu, SSP, Vigilance, said, “The observation of the Vigilance Awareness Week is aimed at creating awareness among people and encouraging everyone to fight corruption.” He also discussed with the gathering the administrative set-up of the Vigilance Department and the functioning of various wings. Besides, he asked the public for their support. He urged the public to expose corrupt practices in the government and the private sector alike.

The SSP urged the public to send tip-offs on corrupt practices to the vigilance department at their helpline number (9501200200) so that action could be taken against the culprits. He said, “This year, the theme of the week is ‘Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation’.