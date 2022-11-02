DC: Strict action if dealers found tagging DAP

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 1

Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans has given strict instructions to fertiliser dealers that if farmers complain of tagging by any of them during the sale of any fertiliser, appropriate action will be taken against them as per the Fertilizer Control Order, 1985.

The Deputy Commissioner has said wheat is to be sown in an area of ??about 1.45 lakh hectares in the district, for which DAP and other fertilisers would be needed. He said information had been given by the Chief Agricultural Officer; District Manager, Markfed; and Deputy Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Hoshiarpur that DAP and NP are among the necessary fertilisers for sowing wheat. About 85 per cent of fertilisers and about 75 per cent of urea had been supplied in the district.