DC suspends licences of 4 immigration firms

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 19

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal today suspended the licences of four immigration firms in the district. The action has been taken after registration of FIRs following complaints against them.

The firms whose licences have been suspended are M/s Midwest Immigration Consultant in Lajpat Nagar here, M/s IQ Education and Immigration Services in Chhoti Baradari, Part II, M/s RDSI Institute LLP in Urban Estate, Phase I, and M/s High Spirits in Mohalla Kazian, Phillaur.

Sarangal said any kind of malpractice on part of immigration consultants/firms would be dealt with iron hand and strict action would be initiated immediately by the district administration.

He said the district administration was keeping a close vigil on the activities of immigration firms and no one would be allowed to cheat or defraud people.

He also urged all licensed firms to conduct their business as per the provisions of the law and not to indulge in any activity/practice that causes harm to others. The Deputy Commissioner issued directions to conduct checking of immigrations firms in the district. He directed special teams, led by SDMs, to regularly check the activities of immigration consultants. The Deputy Commissioner urged people, especially parents who want to send their children abroad for further studies, to check the credentials of firms before obtaining their services.