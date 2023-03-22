DC suspends official for indiscipline

Kapurthala, March 21
Deputy Commissioner Kapurthala Vishesh Sarangal has ordered to suspend Narinder Singh, Senior Assistant at Sadar Office, Kapurthala, from government service with immediate effect for violating discipline and office decorum .
Deputy Commissioner said the violation of office discipline and decorum by any official/employee would not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against the officials and employees like that.
During the suspension, the headquarter of the concerned employee has been fixed at Bholath tehsil office and additional charge of Dharma Artha branch has been given to Neelam Kumar, Senior Assistant RK EO Branch, Head Office Kapurthala, without any additional remuneration.
