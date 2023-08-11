DC to hoist Tricolour in Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, August 10

While Jai Kishan Rouri, Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, is slated to unfurl the Tricolour in Jalandhar on Independence Day, Deputy Commissioner Capt Karnail Singh will preside over the district-level function to be held at Guru Nanak Stadium in Kapurthala.

Amardeep Kaur Sandhu, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Kapurthala, today held a detailed meeting with officials concerned to review the preparations and arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations.

Ensure smooth flow of traffic Amardeep Kaur Sandhu, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Kapurthala, directed the officials to ensure that all necessary works are done in a time-bound manner.

She also instructed officials of the Municipal Corporation and the Public Works Department to ensure proper cleanliness and beautification at the stadium and the roads leading to the function site.

She asked police officials to ensure smooth flow of traffic as well as foolproof security arrangements.

The ADC also directed the officials to ensure that all necessary works are done in a time-bound manner. She also instructed officials of the Municipal Corporation and the Public Works Department to ensure proper cleanliness and beautification at the stadium and the roads leading to the function site. She also asked police officials to ensure smooth flow of traffic as well as foolproof security arrangements.

The ADC said full-dress rehearsal would be held on August 14. ADC (Development) Lakhwinder Singh, SDM Lal Vishwas and officials of other departments were also present.

#Kapurthala