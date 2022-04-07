DC to officials: Adopt courteous behaviour

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 6

Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans has instructed the officials of all the departments of the district to provide a corruption-free and public-friendly administration to the people in government offices.

He was addressing his first meeting with the heads of all the departments of the district at the District Administrative Complex here on Wednesday. The Deputy Commissioner said as per the instructions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the public welfare schemes of the state government should be implemented at the grassroots level in a smooth manner.

He said corruption, misbehaviour and negligence in functioning in government offices would not be tolerated at any cost. The behaviour of the officers and employees of all the departments towards the public should be polite and courteous. He directed the officers to maintain law and order in the district and provide a safe environment to the people. He said, “It should be ensured that the work of people in all government offices, especially in tehsil and RTO offices, is done honestly, on time and without any hassle.”

He directed all the SDMs to further strengthen the smooth working system in the Sewa Kendras. He said it was the responsibility of the officers to effectively implement the development schemes. Taking stock of the arrangements for the procurement of wheat in the mandis of the district, he said elaborate arrangements for the purchase of wheat in the mandis of the district should be made.