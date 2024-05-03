DC unveils 123rd issue of Chirag magazine

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 2

The 123rd issue of Chirag magazine, which has made an honourable place in the Punjabi literary world for the last three-and-a-half decades with its quality works, was released by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal.

Congratulating the editorial team, the DC said literature has a great contribution in making people sensitive. Literature all over the world has played a vital role in developing humankind and is a mirror to society. Through contemporary literature, the good or bad of the society can be reflected. She congratulated the entire editorial team for connecting the readers with the characters through the magazine.

District Research Officer Dr Jaswant Rai said this issue of Chirag contains writings of famous storytellers of Punjabi language — Balwant Pharwali, Tripta K Singh and Pravez Sandhu. Apart from this, poetry section, critical essays, book reviews, translations and many other literary materials are available. The editor of the magazine is the famous folklorist Dr Karamjit Singh, who has established a good relationship with the readers through the magazine. Tripta K Singh and Dr Ritu Kumar were also present during the release of the magazine.

