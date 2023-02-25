DC urged to solve PAP flyover issue

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 24

A social service organisation, Satyamev Jayate Society, on Friday handed over a demand letter to Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh, urging him to intervene into the problem of traffic at the PAP flyover.

Satyamev Jayate Society president Pankaj Sarpal and chairman Kapil Bhatia met DC saying, “Everyone is troubled by the problem of increasing traffic in the city. The most harried are the commuters of the city who are forced to take a U-turn from PAP Chowk to GT Road after travelling a long way towards Rama Mandi Chowk. Residents are facing a lot of trouble and due to heavy traffic along the stretch, it takes more time.”

The society informed the DC about the problems being faced by the public.