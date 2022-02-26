DC visits flood-prone areas in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 25

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Friday visited the flood-prone areas and reviewed the arrangements being made by the district administration to strengthen the vulnerable points in the areas along the Sutlej.

The DC, accompanied by SDM Dr Baljinder Singh Dhillon and DRO Ajitpal Singh visited Tajowal, Dhaingarpur, Hussainpur, Hadiwal among other villages.

Sarangal underscored the need to put in place a viable mechanism for completing all the flood control arrangements before the advent of rainy season. He also held detailed interaction with the officers of the Drainage Department regarding their proposals of Rs 4.5 crore for these works and said that the administration has sought the amount for carrying out the works. He asked these officers to ensure completion of works in a time bound manner. —