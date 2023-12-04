Hoshiarpur DC visits special camps, reviews revision of voters' lists at Mukerian

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 3

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Komal Mittal today inspected the special camps set up for revision of voters’ lists at polling booths across the district on the instructions of the Election Commission of India. As part of the drive, she inspected polling booth numbers 120 to 125 at Mukerian.

She said that under the programme for amendment of voters’ lists on the basis of eligibility with January 1, 2024 as the date fixed by the Election Commission of India, claims and objections will be received till December 9. She said that youth, who have turned 18 years of age or more on January 1, 2024 (born on January 1, 2006 or before), can apply in Form No. 6 to get their names included in the voters’ list. One can also apply online through Voter Helpline App or Voter’s Services Portal.

She said that at today’s camp, BLOs sat at their respective polling stations from 10 am to 5 pm and collected claims and objections from eligible persons. The claims and objections will be settled by December 26 and the final publication of voters’ list will be done on January 5.

