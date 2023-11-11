Decoration lights catch residents’ fancy

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 10

With most markets abuzz in the ongoing festival season, it is the electrical goods market at Phagwara Gate which is learnt to be doing a roaring business these days.

The number of shoppers is especially surging owing to Diwali-related purchase. Shopkeepers here said that there were many buyers going in for purchase of home and kitchen appliances with a demand for mixers, juicers, toasters, heaters, geysers, electric and fancy lamps, irons and other items.

The items which are attracting buyers more this time are the warm fairy lights in different lighting patterns and colours. “The most in-thing this time are the waterfall lights, curtain lights, butterfly tree lights, still pixel lights and double pixel lights which tend to brighten up homes for Diwali. The best part in these new lights is that they are all LED with wattage as low as 9 against the usual 40 watt lights that were available till the last few years. Water diyas which remain lit for five days once water has been poured in them are also in demand,” said Amit Sehgal, who has a showroom in Phagwara Gate Market.

Parminder Singh, who too deals in lights, said string lights in the shape of stars, flowers and golden leaves were in popular demand. “Most light strings being sold here are China-made. The traders in Delhi send us pictures of the latest items which we order from here. The prices of these lights are so attractive that people do not mind purchasing and disposing them of after a month. A 40-feet length of string of designer lights is available for as low as Rs 80. Water diyas come for just Rs 30,” he said as he also displayed neon lights with wordings like ‘Shubh Deepawali’ or religious symbols.

