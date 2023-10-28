Dedicated road safety force will streamline traffic, reduce mishaps, says ADGP Rai

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 27

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic, Punjab, Amardeep Singh Rai on Friday reviewed the special induction training of Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) — a flagship project of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, at the Punjab Police In-Service Training Centre in Kapurthala.

Addressing the under-training police personnel, ADGP Rai said the Sadak Surakhya Force will play a pivotal role in arresting the high number of road accidents, besides increasing safety on the road. It will also help streamline traffic movement in the state, he added.

After the training, he said, vehicles equipped with modern gadgets and equipment will be provided to the employees and the uniform of these employees will also be different from the traditional police uniform keeping in mind their duties.

Chief Traffic Advisor Punjab Dr Navdeep Asija informed that the unique force has been organised only in the state of Punjab. He said that on an average, 12 lives are lost in road accidents in Punjab every day and the main purpose of the force is to bring down road fatalities in the state.

Thanking ADGP Rai for his guidance regarding the training of Sadak Surakhya Force, Commandant, In- Service Training Centre, Kapurthala, Dr Sandeep Kumar Sharma assured that the best training is being provided on all aspects by inviting high-ranking experts and professionals, so that the purpose for which the force has been formed can be achieved.

Notably, as many as 1,500 cops part of SSF were undergoing specialised training for road safety and orders to purchase 121 new Toyota Hilux and 28 Interceptor vehicles for the force have already been placed. These vehicles would be deployed at every 30 km to ensure road safety.

#Bhagwant Mann #Kapurthala #Phagwara #Punjab Police #Sadak Surakhya Force Punjab