Deep Insight Phillaur: 14 candidates trying their luck from Phillaur

Splitting of votes likely to be the most pronounced on this reserved seat

Phillaur stands out from the remaining eight Assembly seats of Jalandhar since it has the highest number of 14 candidates trying their luck this time.

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, February 16

Even as the main fight here remains between five-six party candidates, the other candidates can be game changers for the main candidates as the margins this time are likely to remain low on all seats since the contest is multi-cornered. Clearly, the splitting of votes is likely to be the most pronounced on this reserved seat as everyone is asking as to whose advantage it could be.

As the sitting MLA and SAD candidate Baldev Khaira is banking on the support of the BSP, which is its alliance partner, Congress candidate Vikramjit Chaudhary, who is trying his luck for the second time, is playing the Dalit CM card.

As Vikramjit goes from village, he goes on to tell everyone, “Our CM Channi has already shown how he resolved 100 issues in 100 days of his tenure. He is not just any Dalit leader, but a highly qualified man who has stood out by defying all odds.” As he says this, the gathering responds by clapping for him.

Despite having lost the election in 2017, Vikramjit had managed to get works done from the government machinery since his father Chaudhary Santokh Singh is second-time MP from Jalandhar. He also managed to turn around more votes in his favour by drawing the support of a huge group of rebel BSP leaders led by Amrit Bhonsle in his favour.

“The SAD played truant with the BSP even in the alliance. This seat being reserved and having a solid base of BSP should have ideally gone to it in the seat sharing plan but SAD chief Sukhbir kept it with the party. Since this was the main reason why the rebellion started in the BSP, Vikramjit is attempting to keep the issue alive to his advantage.”

Baldev Khaira, on the other hand, claims that most BSP vote is intact and would support him. He, too, has been a BSP leader earlier. He also expects a good support from the general category as his wife Bhawna Kholsa has been tactfully pulling them along. Former SAD minister Sarwan S Phillaur’s son Damanvir Phillaur, who too is contesting as SAD (Sanyukt) candidate, however, is likely to damage his prospects. Avinash Chander, former MLA who recently joined the BJP, which is in alliance with Damanvir’s party, too, has come to his aid.

Other than AAP candidate Principal Prem Kumar, Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidate advocate Ajay Phillaur, too, has been actively campaigning in the area. He is not just drawing a good support from the farming community that started the agitation against the Centre over farm laws but also from the communists of dominant Mangat Ram Pasla’s group. CPI (M) candidate Mela Singh too and SAD (A) Surjit Singh too would draw some votes.

TRADITIONALLY SPEAKING

  • This seat remained with SAD for three terms. Baldev Khaira won it in 2017, Avinash Chander was an MLA in 2012. Sarwan Singh Phillaur was a SAD MLA from here for five terms. His son Damanvir is a SAD Sanyukt candidate this time. Chaudhary Santokh Singh won from here in 2002 and 1992. He lost twice by a narrow margin of votes (31) in 2012 and 273 in 2007. His son Vikramjit lost last time and is contesting again.

Voterspeak

  • Residents of Phillaur say that they are most inconvenienced by the fact that there is no bus stand in the town. “We have to stand on the flyover on NHAI to catch a bus which is quite risky owing to fast-moving vehicles there. Anyone who wins the election must fulfill this demand,” said Sumitra Devi, a resident.
  • Residents of Goraya town are upset as there is no flyover across the main railway line passing at the entrance of the town. “Owing to frequent passing of trains here, the crossing remains shut for most part of the day and we have to wait here on a regular basis to pass through. Various leaders have promised us a flyover but no one has fulfilled it till date,” said Parminder Singh, a youth of the town.

