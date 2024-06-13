Defeat in Lok Sabha poll: SAD yet to accept Manan’s resignation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 12

Owning responsibility for the debacle of Shiromani Akali Dal in the LS polls in Jalandhar, SAD district (urban) chief Kulwant S Manan had put forth his resignation post the results. The resignation still remains unaccepted as there has been a growing chorus within the party in Jalandhar against any such move. The party had yesterday organised a meeting in the city, wherein the party leaders and workers passed a resolution urging Sukhbir Badal not to accept Manan’s resignation.

Though Manan was not much active, party workers believe that there were several other factors that led to the party’s rout. The party has called in all senior leaders to Chandigarh tomorrow for delving into the reasons for this poor show.

