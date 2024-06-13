Defeat in Lok Sabha poll: SAD yet to accept Manan’s resignation

Jalandhar, June 12
Owning responsibility for the debacle of Shiromani Akali Dal in the LS polls in Jalandhar, SAD district (urban) chief Kulwant S Manan had put forth his resignation post the results. The resignation still remains unaccepted as there has been a growing chorus within the party in Jalandhar against any such move. The party had yesterday organised a meeting in the city, wherein the party leaders and workers passed a resolution urging Sukhbir Badal not to accept Manan’s resignation.
Though Manan was not much active, party workers believe that there were several other factors that led to the party’s rout. The party has called in all senior leaders to Chandigarh tomorrow for delving into the reasons for this poor show.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Row over NEET-UG: Grace marks given to 1,563 candidates withdrawn, Centre tells Supreme Court
The court is told by the counsel for the Centre and the Nati...
Water crisis: Delhi government blames Haryana for tanker mafia
A Bench led by Justice PK Mishra had on Wednesday pulled up ...
India's mission in touch with Kuwaiti authorities to provide relief to its citizens affected in Mangaf fire
The fire started in a kitchen of the 7-storey building housi...
DNA test to be conducted on bodies of Indian nationals who died in Kuwait fire
IAF plane to fly back mortal remains
19 Keralites died in Kuwait fire; state govt to give Rs 5 lakh each to families of deceased
Kerala Health Minister Veena George to leave for Kuwait to c...