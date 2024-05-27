Defeat saffron party, save Constitution, says CPI (ML)

Nawanshahr, May 26
With an aim to disseminate the message of defeating the BJP among people, workers of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) New Democracy took out a march here today.
A large number of people in vehicles, including motorbikes, cars, jeeps and autos, started the march from the Nawanshahr bus stand. After passing through Kariyam, Hansron, Dharamkot, Rahon Shahr, Chhokaran, Kot Ranjha, Palli Kalan, Palli Khurd, Sehabaj Pur, Soita and Asman Pur villages, the march ended at Shahabpur village.
Addressing people during the march, party leaders Kulwinder Singh Waraich, Jasbir Deep, Gurbaksh Kaur Sangha, Kamaljit Sanawa, Avtar Singh Tari, Auto Union District president Puneet Bachuri and IFTU District president Gurdayal Rakkar said the Central Government hurt the religious harmony in the country.
“Due to the anti-people policies, condition of farmers has worsened and this government has tried to crush even the peaceful movements of the farmers with the act of repression,” the members rued.
“The BJP government brought the farmers to the streets. Therefore, it was important to defeat the fascist BJP in these elections to save the country and the Constitution,” they said.
