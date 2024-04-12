Delegation from Brazil visits LPU

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 11

A high-level delegation from the Brazilian embassy to India recently visited the Lovely Professional University (LPU) to strengthen collaborations between Brazilian universities and LPU. The delegation included Angelo de Queiroz Mauricio, Agriculture Attaché, and Wagner Silva e Antunes, Trade Head. They engaged in productive discussions and preliminary interactions with Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal and Dr Aman Mittal, vice-president of LPU.

Accompanying the Brazilian delegation were senior officials from the Government of Punjab, including SP Garg, Chief Protocol Officer and consultant of Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion, Sunil Juneja, Investment Facilitation Officer and Aman Sharma, senior consultant.

