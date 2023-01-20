Delimitation meet on Jan 23; resurvey still not complete

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, January 19

It seems hardly any work is done in a proper manner in the Municipal Corporation. Recently, when the survey for delimitation of wards was out after more than two months of exercise, several of its findings were found to be “incorrect”.

70% exercise done Officials concerned said the survey was ‘still going on’ and it would take another week to get it completed. “It took time to plan and then find staff for the same. Almost 70 per cent of the survey has got completed,” an official claimed

A private agency has specially been hired for the work and as many as 72 employees are working daily and visiting door-to-door to carry out the survey

Another survey was started in 27 wards, including villages, where discrepancies were found. However, the resurvey has still not got completed, even when the meeting has been called on delimitation and a report has been sought on January 23 in Chandigarh.

Officials concerned said the survey was ‘still going on’ and it would take another week to get it completed.

“It took time to plan and then find staff for the same. Almost 70 per cent of the survey has got completed,” an official claimed. Notably, a private agency has specially been hired for the work and as many as 72 employees are working daily and visiting door-to-door to carry out the survey.

Now, a few more employees have been outsourced from a private company and 27 men are conducting survey in as many wards. According to the survey report that was compiled by the Municipal Corporation in December, updated population of the city had come out to be approximately 8,75,000.

According to the survey, there had been a decline in population. As per the 2011 census, the population of the city is 9,16,735.