Delimitation survey of 80 wards, 13 villages complete

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, December 19
As many as 72 employees hired from a private company completed a survey of 80 wards and 13 villages today. Data was compiled throughout the day and it is expected that the information on population of the city, number of male, female voters, general, SC and OBC percentage would be ready by tomorrow.
City likely to have 5 more wards
The city is expected to have 85 wards now. The survey was done ahead of the MC elections that are scheduled to be held next year. The population of the city as per the 2011 census is 9,16,735, of which the Scheduled Castes account for 2,84,516
Officials supervising the survey said they had initially decided to complete the survey in just two months, it took more than two months for the door-to-door survey to get completed. The surveyors were given a performa, block and area-wise maps by the supervising authorities so that they did not get confused and reach the right location on time.
Private company employees were also roped in for this for want of staff. Members of the MC staff had other official duties to perform, a senior official said.
Prior to the survey, the Local Bodies Department had sent a detailed process on how the survey would be carried out. “While gathering block-wise information of the population, the number of people belonging to SC and OBC categories would be mentioned. The whole process would be carried out according to the delimitation of wards of Municipal Corporation Order, 1995.
While filling out the total number of population in the city, black-ink pens would be used. For the SC and OBC categories, on the other hand, red and green-ink pens would be used, respectively,” the letter had read.
